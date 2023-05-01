India participating in Doha meeting convened by UN chief on Afghanistan

India is participating in the meeting convened in Doha by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Afghanistan that is bringing together special envoys from various countries and is aimed at achieving a common understanding on how to engage with the Taliban.

Guterres arrived in Doha Monday to host the two-day meeting of special envoys on Afghanistan to reach points of commonality on key issues, such as human rights, in particular women's and girls' rights, inclusive governance, countering terrorism and drug trafficking.

The meeting is intended to achieve a common understanding within the international community on how to engage with the Taliban on these issues, a note issued from the Secretary General's office said here.

The note added that India is among the countries and organisations participating in the meeting.

The other participants in the meeting are from China, France, Germany, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Norway, Pakistan, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, Turkiye, Turkmenistan, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, Uzbekistan, European Union and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

Last week, Stephane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, had said that Guterres has not extended an invitation to the Taliban for the Doha meeting.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar last month said that India is looking at the Doha meeting positively and would take a call on participating in the meeting, taking place from May 1 and 2, closer to the date.

I think we're looking at it. We're looking at it positively, but I guess we'll take a call closer to the time but we are looking at it, Jaishankar had said in response to a question on whether India will be participating in the meeting being hosted by the UN Chief with Special Envoys on Afghanistan from various countries.

Jaishankar had met Guterres at the UN HQ last month and discussed the situation in Sudan before heading to South America for a nine-day trip to Guyana, Panama, Colombia and the Dominican Republic.

Last week, the UN Security Council unanimously condemned the decision by the Taliban to ban Afghan women from working for the United Nations in Afghanistan, calling on the de facto authorities to swiftly reverse policies and practices that restrict women and girls from exercising their human rights.

The resolution also called for the full, equal, meaningful and safe participation of women and girls in Afghanistan.

It also calls upon the Taliban to swiftly reverse the policies and practices that restrict the enjoyment by women and girls of their human rights and fundamental freedoms including related to their access to education, employment, freedom of movement, and women's full, equal and meaningful participation in public life.