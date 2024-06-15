Business Standard
Delhi records minimum temp of 32.4 deg C, heatwave conditions to persist

The humidity was 38 per cent at 8.30 am. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 44 degrees Celsius

People use scarves to protect themselves from the scorching sun during a hot summer day, Friday, June 14, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

The national capital on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 32.4 degree Celsius, four notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.
The weather department has predicted mainly clear sky and heat wave conditions with strong surface winds during the day.
The humidity was 38 per cent at 8.30 am. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 44 degrees Celsius, it stated.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "moderate" category with a reading of 185 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

