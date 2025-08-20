Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 12:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Delhi rolls out 'Delhi Mitra' mobile app for unified grievance redressal

Delhi rolls out 'Delhi Mitra' mobile app for unified grievance redressal

The decision was made in a cabinet meeting chaired by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta

"Delhi Mitra is not only a platform for complaints but also a digital bridge of trust between the public and the government," the chief minister stated.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 12:22 AM IST

Delhi government on Tuesday announced the launch of the "Delhi Mitra" app, enabling people across the city to register their grievances with various departments and agencies.

The decision was made in a cabinet meeting chaired by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

After the meeting, Gupta posted on X that for a more effective redressal of public grievances, a single-window system will now be implemented, bringing the Delhi government, Delhi Police, DDA, MCD, NDMC, and Delhi Cantt on a single platform.

"Delhi Mitra is not only a platform for complaints but also a digital bridge of trust between the public and the government," the chief minister stated.

 

The app will enable the residents of the national capital to register their complaints with the government through mobile phones and WhatsApp as well.

"They will receive updates on every stage of their complaint via messages. Moreover, it will also be possible to file complaints through WhatsApp," Gupta noted.

Nodal officers will be appointed in every department to speed up the process and make it more accountable. Additionally, public grievance redressal officers from various departments will hold public hearings every Wednesday from 10 am to 12 pm, she said in the post.

The chief minister emphasised that the initiative is not just a technological innovation but a commitment to ushering in a new era of public hearing culture, so that the voice of citizens are heard and solutions to their problems are guaranteed.

Topics : Delhi Rekha Gupta

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 12:13 AM IST

