Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 02:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Isro developing 40-storey rocket to launch 75-tonne satellite: Narayanan

Isro developing 40-storey rocket to launch 75-tonne satellite: Narayanan

Isro plans to launch the Technology Demonstration Satellite (TDS) and GSAT-7R, a new military communication satellite for the Indian Navy, replacing GSAT-7 (Rukmini), along with other missions

V Narayanan, ISRO Chairman

He said right now, India has 55 satellites in orbit and the number is going to be increased to three times in another three to four years (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 2:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Isro Chairman V Narayanan on Tuesday said the space agency has been working on a rocket as high as a 40-storey building to place 75,000 kg satellite in low earth orbit.

Delivering the convocation address of Osmania University here, Narayanan said this year, the space agency has lined up with projects such as NAVIC (Navigation with India Constellation system) satellite and the N1 rocket, besides placing a 6,500 kg communication satellite of the USA into orbit using Indian rockets.

"You know, what is the capacity of the rocket? The first launcher, (Dr APJ) Abdul Kalam ji, which he built was a 17 tonne lift-off mass, capable of placing 35 kg in low earth orbit. Today, we are conceiving a rocket to place 75,000 kg in low earth orbit. The rocket is of 40-storey building height," he said.

 

Isro has planned to launch Technology Demonstration Satellite (TDS) and GSAT-7R, a Indian military communication satellite, specifically designed for the Indian Navy to replace the existing GSAT-7 (Rukmini) satellite, this year among others, he further said.

He said right now, India has 55 satellites in orbit and the number is going to be increased to three times in another three to four years.

At the convocation, Narayanan was presented with the honorary degree of Doctorate of Science, recognising his pivotal contributions to India's space programme, by Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mumbai Rains, Rain, Rains

Mumbai rains LIVE news updates: CR, Harbour lines affected; schools, govt offices shut

Himachal cloudburst, cloudburst

Kishtwar cloudburst: Death toll climbs to 64 after woman's body recovered

Supreme Court, SC

SC starts hearing on Presidential Reference on timeline for assent to bills

US jobs, jobs data, US population, job report, unemployment

Nearly half of posts in UP Pollution Control Board vacant, shows RTI reply

B Sudershan Reddy

Former SC judge B Sudershan Reddy picked as INDIA bloc VP candidate

Topics : ISRO Isro projects ISRO satellite Isro satellite launches

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 2:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai Rains LIVEIndia Asia Cup Squad Announcement LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWho is Manika VishwakarmaGold-Silver Price TodayWho is Sudershan ReddyBlueStone Jewellery IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon