Former SC judge B Sudershan Reddy picked as INDIA bloc VP candidate

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

The opposition INDIA alliance on Tuesday announced former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy as its candidate for the Vice President of India. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge made the announcement during a meeting with allied parties.
 
Reddy will face the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) nominee, Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan, in the Vice Presidential election scheduled for September 9.
 

Vice President post vacant after Dhankhar’s resignation

 
The election follows the resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on July 21, citing health reasons and the need to follow medical advice. The resignation was submitted to the President of India.
 
 
Dhankhar wrote, “To prioritise healthcare and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution.”
 

Who is B Sudershan Reddy?

 
B Sudershan Reddy, BA, LLB., was born on July 8, 1946. He enrolled as an advocate in Hyderabad with the Bar Council of Andhra Pradesh on December 27, 1971, and practiced in Writ and Civil matters at the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

He served as a Government Pleader in the High Court from 1988 to 1990 and was also Additional Standing Counsel for the Central Government for six months in 1990. Additionally, he worked as Legal Adviser and Standing Counsel for Osmania University.
 
Reddy was appointed a permanent judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on May 2, 1995. He later became Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Curt on December 5, 2005, and was appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court of India on January 12, 2007. He retired from the Supreme Court on July 8, 2011.

NDA fields CP Radhakrishnan

 
The ruling NDA announced CP Radhakrishnan as its candidate for the Vice Presidential election. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised his work at the grassroots level, saying, "In his long years in public life, CP Radhakrishnan has distinguished himself with his dedication, humility and intellect. He has always focused on community service and empowering the marginalised. He has done extensive work at the grassroots in Tamil Nadu."
 
PM Modi added, "CP Radhakrishnan Ji has rich experience as MP and Governor of various states. His Parliamentary interventions were always incisive. During his gubernatorial tenures, he focused on addressing challenges faced by common citizens. I am confident he will be an inspiring Vice President."

Vice Presidential election process

 
The Vice President of India is elected indirectly by an electoral college comprising members of both Houses of Parliament — the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.
 
Unlike the Presidential election, state legislature members do not participate. The election uses proportional representation through the single transferable vote system, where members rank candidates by preference. A candidate must receive a majority of valid votes to be declared elected.
 
Besides being the second-highest constitutional authority in the country, the Vice President also serves as the ex-officio Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha.
 

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

