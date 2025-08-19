Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 02:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
No flood-like situation in Delhi, Yamuna water level will recede soon: CM

No flood-like situation in Delhi, Yamuna water level will recede soon: CM

The water level in Yamuna river at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge reached 205.79 metres, just short of the 206-metre 'evacuation' level, at 8 am on Tuesday

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

The water is flowing ahead and not stagnating: CM | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday asserted that there is no flood-like situation in the city and that Yamuna water level will recede in a couple of days.

Gupta inspected the low-lying areas around Yamuna Bazar, where water has entered homes. She waded her way through flooded streets and spoke to residents.

"We requested them to shift to schools, where relief camps were set up and arrangements were made for food and medical relief. They said there is no electricity. So, we have made arrangements for floodlights powered by solar energy, so that there are no issues at night," Gupta told reporters.

 

The water level in Yamuna river at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge reached 205.79 metres, just short of the 206-metre 'evacuation' level, at 8 am on Tuesday.

It had touched 205.55 metres on Monday afternoon, breaching the 'danger' mark of 205.33 metres and has been increasing since then.

"The water is flowing ahead and not stagnating. The water level has risen but it will recede in a day or two. There is no flood-like situation in the national capital," Gupta said.

After the Yamuna water level breached the danger mark on Monday, Gupta had assured that the national capital will not experience widespread flooding, that it was in a safe zone and any inundation will be restricted to the floodplains.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rekha Gupta Delhi Yamuna river

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

