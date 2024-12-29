Business Standard

Sunday, December 29, 2024 | 09:56 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi's air gets better after rainfall as temperature drops in North India

Delhi's air gets better after rainfall as temperature drops in North India

Delhi woke up to cloudy skies with scanty to no rainfall in parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) in the early hours of Sunday (December 29)

Winter,IMD Weather Alert

People gather near fire to get some relief from the cold wave situation

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2024 | 9:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi woke up to chilly weather on Sunday, with the temperature recorded at 13 degrees Celsius around 7:30 am. The heavy rain lashing most parts of Delhi cleaned the pollutants in the atmosphere, bringing down the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital.
 
The day's forecast predicts a minimum of 13 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 21.2 degrees Celsius. Skies are expected to remain clear, with little chance of rainfall.

Cold wave grips North India

Cold wave continues to impact northern India, with heavy rains contributing to a sharp drop in temperatures. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts a frigid start to the new year, with dense smog and fog reducing visibility and affecting travel.
 
 
On 28 December, Indian Railways reported delays for 14 trains due to adverse weather conditions.

Snowfall in J&K, Himachal Pradesh

Heavy snowfall has blanketed Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, stranding locals and tourists in areas like Srinagar and Gulmarg. The Indian Army is actively conducting rescue operations, while Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has pledged to intensify efforts to assist those affected.

Weather forecast for tomorrow

For Monday, 30 December, Delhi is expected to see a minimum temperature of 14.2 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 22 degrees Celsius.
 

More From This Section

Visibility dropped in parts of Delhi as the air quality index soared to 418 on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Air quality in Delhi turns moderate; Noida, Gurugram sees satisfactory AQI

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE: PM Modi to address 117th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' today

MK Stalin, Stalin

Big ticket investments boost Tamil Nadu govt's $1 trn dream in 2024

Devendra Fadnavis

Beed sarpanch murder: CM Fadnavis asks CID to seize properties of accused

Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Nayab

Haryana cabinet approves 25% raise in Death-cum-Retirement gratuity limit

Topics : Delhi weather cold wave North India cold wave snowfall Jammu and Kashmir Himachal Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 29 2024 | 9:53 AM IST

Explore News

Manmohan Singh ResumeStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayDr. Manmohan Singh Passed AwayLatest News LIVEManmohan Singh Death Live UpdatesIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 2 LIVE IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon