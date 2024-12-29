Delhi's air gets better after rainfall as temperature drops in North India

Delhi woke up to chilly weather on Sunday, with the temperature recorded at 13 degrees Celsius around 7:30 am. The heavy rain lashing most parts of Delhi cleaned the pollutants in the atmosphere, bringing down the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital.
The day's forecast predicts a minimum of 13 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 21.2 degrees Celsius. Skies are expected to remain clear, with little chance of rainfall.
Cold wave grips North India
Cold wave continues to impact northern India, with heavy rains contributing to a sharp drop in temperatures. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts a frigid start to the new year, with dense smog and fog reducing visibility and affecting travel.
On 28 December, Indian Railways reported delays for 14 trains due to adverse weather conditions.
Snowfall in J&K, Himachal Pradesh
Heavy snowfall has blanketed Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, stranding locals and tourists in areas like Srinagar and Gulmarg. The Indian Army is actively conducting rescue operations, while Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has pledged to intensify efforts to assist those affected.
Weather forecast for tomorrow
For Monday, 30 December, Delhi is expected to see a minimum temperature of 14.2 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 22 degrees Celsius.