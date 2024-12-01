Business Standard
Delhi's battle with poor air quality continues; Noida's AQI improves

While Delhi struggles, its neighbouring areas are showing slight improvement. The air quality in Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Noida was recorded in the 'poor' category

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered good, 51 to 100 satisfactory, 101 to 200 moderate, 201 to 300 poor, 301 to 400 very poor, and 401 to 500 severe | File image

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2024 | 9:33 AM IST

Delhi continues to grapple with alarming pollution levels, as the air quality index (AQI) remained at 346, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
 
On Sunday morning, the national capital was shrouded in a thin layer of smog, while toxic foam floated on the Yamuna River at Kalindi Kunj.
 
Saturday marked the seventh consecutive day of Delhi's AQI staying in the 'very poor' category. Officials predict the city's air quality will remain in this category for the next three days due to unfavourable weather conditions.
 
Out of the 38 monitoring stations in Delhi, Shadipur recorded AQI in the 'severe' category, while 34 stations reported 'very poor' AQI, according to the Sameer app, which provides hourly updates on the national AQI published by the CPCB.
 
 
While Delhi struggles, its neighbouring areas are showing slight improvement. The air quality in Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Noida was recorded in the 'poor' category.
 
An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered good, 51 to 100 satisfactory, 101 to 200 moderate, 201 to 300 poor, 301 to 400 very poor, and 401 to 500 severe.

Delhi Police conducts vehicle checks for Grap-IV compliance 
On Saturday, Delhi Police conducted vehicle checks at several locations to ensure compliance with Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap). Stage IV prohibits the operation of Delhi-registered BS-IV and below diesel medium goods vehicles (MGVs) and heavy goods vehicles (HGVs), except those providing essential services.
 
Residents urge government intervention 
With hazardous air quality and rising health concerns, residents of Delhi are demanding government intervention. Many are experiencing severe health issues such as respiratory problems, eye irritation, and asthma, leaving them desperate for relief.
 
Despite several measures taken by the authorities to address the crisis, residents feel the efforts remain insufficient to tackle the persistent problem.  (with agency inputs)

First Published: Dec 01 2024 | 9:33 AM IST

