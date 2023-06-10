Delhi's max temp settles at 41.8 degree celsius, two notches above normal

Delhi on Saturday recorded a maximum temperature of 41.8 degree Celsius, two notches above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said.

The minimum temperature settled one notch below normal at 26.7 degrees Celsius, it added.

For Sunday, the weather office has predicted strong surface winds during the day time. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 43 and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The relative humidity oscillated between 38 and 49 per cent, the Met office said.

At 7 pm, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'moderate' category with a reading of 140, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

