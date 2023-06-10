close

PM Modi to inaugurate maiden National Training Conclave on Sunday

More than 1,500 representatives from training and research institutes will participate in the conclave

Press Trust of India New Delhi
PM Modi in Gujarat

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2023 | 10:07 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first 'National Training Conclave' here on Sunday and will address its more than 1,500 participants drawn from training and research institutes across the country.

An official statement said Modi has been a proponent of improving the governance process and policy implementation in the country through capacity building of civil service.

As part of this vision, the National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB) -- 'Mission Karmayogi' -- was launched to prepare a future-ready civil service with the right attitude, skills and knowledge. This conclave is yet another step in this direction, it said.

The event is being hosted by the Capacity Building Commission with an objective to foster collaboration among civil services training institutes and strengthen the training infrastructure for civil servants across the country.

More than 1,500 representatives from training and research institutes will participate in the conclave. Civil servants from central government departments, state governments, local governments, as well as experts from the private sector will also take part in the deliberations, it said.

The statement said this diverse gathering will foster the exchange of ideas, identify the challenges being faced and opportunities available, and generate actionable solutions and comprehensive strategies for capacity building.

The conclave will have eight panel discussions, each focusing on key concerns pertinent to civil services training institutes such as faculty development, training impact assessment and content digitisation, among others, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi

First Published: Jun 10 2023 | 10:07 PM IST

