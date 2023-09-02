Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.86%)
65387.16 + 555.75
Nifty (0.94%)
19435.30 + 181.50
Nifty Smallcap (1.61%)
5709.70 + 90.30
Nifty Midcap (0.84%)
39445.60 + 326.95
Nifty Bank (1.02%)
44436.10 + 446.95
Heatmap

Delhi's Sultanpuri underpass project complete, to open from Sep 4

Mayor Oberoi will be present during the inauguration of the underpass

MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi

MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2023 | 7:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Sultanpuri underpass project in Delhi, work on which had begun in 2010, has been completed and it will be opened for the public on September 4, officials said on Saturday.
The completion work has been pending for a long time, Mayor Shelly Oberoi's office said in a statement.
Soon after the AAP-led government took charge in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the work was expedited and pending fund was arranged too, she was quoted as saying in the statement

The underpass has now been completed and it will be thrown open to the public on September 4. It will help ease traffic movement in the area, the statement said.
Mayor Oberoi will be present during the inauguration of the underpass.

Also Read

Infosys techie dies after car gets stuck in flooded Bengaluru underpass

Satwik-Chirag scale new heights, beat top seeds to win Korea Open title

Shah to flag off BJP's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' on Sep 3 from MP's Chitrakoot

US Open 2023: Venus Williams crashes out in first round; Alcaraz advances

Fire triggers stampede at slum cluster in Delhi's Sultanpuri; 8 injured

Aditya-L1 could help India prepare for climate change: Ex-Isro chief Nair

Centre working for welfare of 2-3 billionaires: Rahul Gandhi attacks govt

Centre ignoring Bihar's plea on PMAY-G, 13 lakh rural people waiting: Min

Amit Shah, Adhir Ranjan in 8-member Kovind panel on simultaneous polls

Fatalities normal if sent to new environment: Namibia on cheetah deaths

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi government Construction road projects

First Published: Sep 02 2023 | 7:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesReliance RetailICC World Cup TicketsLPG Gas Cylinders PriceGST CollectionMotorola G84 5G Launch in India

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon