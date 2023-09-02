Delhi's Sultanpuri underpass project complete, to open from Sep 4

The Sultanpuri underpass project in Delhi, work on which had begun in 2010, has been completed and it will be opened for the public on September 4, officials said on Saturday.

The completion work has been pending for a long time, Mayor Shelly Oberoi's office said in a statement.

Soon after the AAP-led government took charge in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the work was expedited and pending fund was arranged too, she was quoted as saying in the statement



The underpass has now been completed and it will be thrown open to the public on September 4. It will help ease traffic movement in the area, the statement said.

Mayor Oberoi will be present during the inauguration of the underpass.

Also Read Infosys techie dies after car gets stuck in flooded Bengaluru underpass Satwik-Chirag scale new heights, beat top seeds to win Korea Open title Shah to flag off BJP's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' on Sep 3 from MP's Chitrakoot US Open 2023: Venus Williams crashes out in first round; Alcaraz advances Fire triggers stampede at slum cluster in Delhi's Sultanpuri; 8 injured Aditya-L1 could help India prepare for climate change: Ex-Isro chief Nair Centre working for welfare of 2-3 billionaires: Rahul Gandhi attacks govt Centre ignoring Bihar's plea on PMAY-G, 13 lakh rural people waiting: Min Amit Shah, Adhir Ranjan in 8-member Kovind panel on simultaneous polls Fatalities normal if sent to new environment: Namibia on cheetah deaths