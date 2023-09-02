Confirmation

Centre working for welfare of 2-3 billionaires: Rahul Gandhi attacks govt

The Wayanad MP claimed that the BJP calls tribal communities vanvasi' instead of Adivasi' because it does not want them to come out of the forest and fulfil their dreams in various sectors

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with representatives of MSME at Suguna Auditorium, Nehru Nagar, in Kalapatti

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Press Trust of India Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2023 | 7:09 PM IST
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused the BJP-led Centre of working for the welfare of 2-3 billionaires of the country and said states governed by his party will have the government of the poor and not the government of Adani.
Addressing a convention of Rajiv Yuva Mitan Club at Mela Sthal in poll-bound Chhattisgarh's Nava Raipur, Gandhi said the country cannot progress with hatred and violence. It will march ahead by taking everyone together with love, he said.
Rajiv Yuva Mitan is a scheme of the state's sports and youth welfare department.
The Wayanad MP claimed that the BJP calls tribal communities vanvasi' instead of Adivasi' because it does not want them to come out of the forest and fulfil their dreams in various sectors.
Referring to a few recently published newspaper articles against industrialist Gautam Adani, Gandhi said, The PM should tell the people of Chhattisgarh and the country why he doesn't want a probe against Adani.. I want to make it clear why he does not want a probe as it will cause harm to someone else, not Adani.
He accused the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of working in the interest of 2-3 billionaires.

Be it in Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh or upcoming governments of our party in Telangana and Madhya Pradesh, our government will be the government of the poor and not the government of Adani, he said.
Further hitting out at the BJP, he accused the opposition party of spreading hatred and violence, asserting that the Congress' work is to open mohabbat ki dukaan' (shops of love) in the nafrat ke bazaar' (market of hate).
Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was present on the occasion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : BJP Congress national politics

First Published: Sep 02 2023 | 7:09 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon