Sensex (-0.07%)
65970.04 -47.77
Nifty (-0.04%)
19794.70 -7.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6436.05 + 16.15
Nifty Midcap (0.06%)
42050.45 + 23.15
Nifty Bank (0.44%)
43769.10 + 191.60
Heatmap

Delhi schools directed to have minimum 220 working days in an academic year

A notice said that prior to the commencement of academic year and before observance of the holidays, the heads of government schools must ensure that 220 working days are completed

school children, school, students

The heads of government schools must ensure that 220 working days are completed. (Photo: Unsplash)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2023 | 5:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi schools have been directed to observe a minimum of 220 working days in an academic year, according to a circular from the Directorate of Education (DoE) issued on Monday.
"As per section 19 of RTE Act-2009 and National Curriculum Framework for School Education 2023, it is mandatory for all the schools running under Directorate of Education to observe the minimum 220 working days in an academic year giving consideration to the notified lists of gazetted/restricted/local holidays for the calendar year (January to December)," the circular stated.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
It said that prior to the commencement of academic year and before observance of the holidays, the heads of government schools must ensure that 220 working days are completed.
"The deputy district education (DDE) officers are also advised to ensure strict compliance of the same before sanctioning restricted/local holidays to any school under their jurisdiction. In addition, un-aided recognised schools would also obtain approval of holidays from their respective management," the DoE said.

Schools Reopen as Delhi Battles Air Pollution Crisis
All government-aided and private schools in the national capital resumed classes in offline mode from November 20 as GRAP IV has been revoked, an official circular said on Saturday.
 
The decision was taken in view of the improving AQI and forecast by the IMD/IITM that there is no indication of any sharp degradation in Delhi's AQI in the near future, a circular by the Directorate of Education said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Income Tax Calendar 2023: Important dates for taxpayers in November

AAP holds protest against action of central agencies against its leaders

Decoded: What is the government borrowing programme and calendar?

NTA Exam 2024-25: JEE Main, NEET, CUET 2024 exam dates out at official site

AAP claims BJP wants to finish party, after Kejriwal summoned by ED

U'khand tunnel rescue: Robots to check on trapped workers' mental health

India-US looking at finalising MQ-9B Predator drone deal by early next year

CM Mann, Kejriwal launch free pilgrimage scheme for elderly in Punjab

Low pressure area formed near Andamans, may intensify into cyclone: IMD

Water supply in Delhi to be affected on 2 days due to interconnection work

Topics : Delhi schools Aam Aadmi Party Delhi government Delhi government schools govt schools

First Published: Nov 27 2023 | 5:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks Market HolidayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTelangana Assembly Polls 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly Polls LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon