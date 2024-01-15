Sensex (    %)
                        
Delhi schools reopen today with revised timings; all details inside

Schools in Delhi will be functional from 9 am to 5 pm. Directorate of Education issues notice in regards to reopening of schools and timings to be followed in the midst of cold weather

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2024 | 1:07 PM IST

With the coldest time of the year reaching its conclusion, schools in Delhi reopened today with rescheduled timings because of prevailing foggy and extreme cold wave conditions. "All students of Delhi government, government-aided, and recognised private schools, including Nursery, KG, and Primary classes, shall return to physical classes from January 15", an official circular issued on Sunday states. 
 
To ensure safety in the midst of the prevailing foggy circumstances, the circular expressed that no school, including double-shift schools will begin before 9am and classes shouldn't stretch out beyond 5pm until additional directions.
Schools in Delhi timings 2024: Insights

The education department of the Delhi Municipal Corporation has given a notice illustrating the revised plans for different school shifts. The daily shift currently runs from 9 am to 1 pm, the morning shift from 9am to 12.30pm, and the evening shift from 1 pm to 5pm.

The choice about reopening schools follows the extension of the winter vacation for primary class students from January 6 to January 12, provoked by the extreme cold wave conditions in the city.
 
The circular additionally coordinates the Head of Student Services (HoSs) to illuminate all students, parents, and staff in advance through SMS, calls, SMC, and other appropriate means of communication.

Delhi temperature: Overview 

Delhi encountered its fourth consecutive day of a cold wave on Monday, with the temperature at Safdarjung dropping to 3.3 degrees Celsius. The temperature dropped four degrees below normal, making this the season's coldest morning.

The city was covered in a thick layer of fog, according to the weather officials. The earlier day, Sunday, had recorded a minimum temperature of 3.5 degrees Celsius.

First Published: Jan 15 2024 | 1:07 PM IST

