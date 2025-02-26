Wednesday, February 26, 2025 | 09:03 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi sees cloudy skies, western disturbance expected to bring light rain

Delhi sees cloudy skies, western disturbance expected to bring light rain

A new Western Disturbance is expected to further impact Northwest India from March 2 onwards.

Delhi Rains, Rain

On Thursday, Delhi is expected to see thunderstorms and rains. (Photo: PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2025 | 8:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi woke up to a cloudy sky on Wednesday, with light rain or drizzle expected later in the day. Delhi residents continue to experience fluctuating weather conditions, with a mix of warm and cold spells.
 

Delhi weather today

 
The minimum temperature is expected to drop to 15 degree Celsius, while the maximum may reach 29 degree Celsius, with light rains predicted for the day ahead according to the IMD. The relative humidity is currently at 30 per cent with a wind speed of 30 km/h.
 

IMD's weather forecast

 
An active western disturbance over North Pakistan and adjoining parts of India, is expected to bring intense weather activity to the western Himalayan region. Due to the disturbance light to moderate rainfall is expected over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, West Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Widespread snowfall and thunderstorms predicted over Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh. Additionally, isolated hailstorms are expected in Punjab and Haryana on February 27.  READ: Mumbai's hottest February? IMD sounds alarm over scorching heatwave
 
 
An easterly wave will bring widespread rain to the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and nearby regions. A new Western Disturbance is expected to further impact Northwest India from March 2 onwards. 
 

Delhi weather forecast for tomorrow

 
On Thursday, Delhi is expected to see thunderstorms and rains, with a minimum temperature of 17 degree Celsius and a maximum of 26 degree Celsius.

Delhi's AQI update

Delhi's air quality deteriorated back to 'poor' category on Wednesday after remaining in 'morderate' category for several days. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was 218 at 8 am on February 26, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). According to the Air Quality Early Warning System For Delhi, the AQI is likely stay in the poor category till 27 February. It is likely to be in the moderate category on 28 February.   

More From This Section

Pollution, India Pollution

Delhi's air quality deteriorates to 'poor' category, AQI rises to 218

potato

West Bengal cabinet gives nod to fix Rs 900 per quintal as MSP for potatoes

Supreme Court, SC

Next step on Union Carbide waste disposal depends on SC's orders: Official

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

Vaishnaw inspects arrangements at New Delhi Station ahead of Maha Shivratri

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Bank holiday for Mahashivratri 2025: Are banks open on February 26?

Topics : Delhi weather Rainfall IMD weather forecast IMD on rains weather warning

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 26 2025 | 8:51 AM IST

Explore News

Ts Inter Hall Ticket 2025 outStocks to Watch TodayStock Market Holiday on ShivratriLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayAUS vs SA Live ScoreBank Holiday on ShivratriHP Telecom India IPO AllotmentPM Kisan ekycCBSE 10th Social Science paper analysis 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon