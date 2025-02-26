Delhi sees cloudy skies, western disturbance expected to bring light rain

Delhi woke up to a cloudy sky on Wednesday, with light rain or drizzle expected later in the day. Delhi residents continue to experience fluctuating weather conditions, with a mix of warm and cold spells.
Delhi weather today
The minimum temperature is expected to drop to 15 degree Celsius, while the maximum may reach 29 degree Celsius, with light rains predicted for the day ahead according to the IMD. The relative humidity is currently at 30 per cent with a wind speed of 30 km/h.
IMD's weather forecast
An active western disturbance over North Pakistan and adjoining parts of India, is expected to bring intense weather activity to the western Himalayan region. Due to the disturbance light to moderate rainfall is expected over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, West Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Widespread snowfall and thunderstorms predicted over Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh. Additionally, isolated hailstorms are expected in Punjab and Haryana on February 27. READ: Mumbai's hottest February? IMD sounds alarm over scorching heatwave
An easterly wave will bring widespread rain to the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and nearby regions. A new Western Disturbance is expected to further impact Northwest India from March 2 onwards.
Delhi weather forecast for tomorrow
On Thursday, Delhi is expected to see thunderstorms and rains, with a minimum temperature of 17 degree Celsius and a maximum of 26 degree Celsius.
Delhi's AQI update
Delhi's air quality deteriorated back to 'poor' category on Wednesday after remaining in 'morderate' category for several days. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was 218 at 8 am on February 26, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). According to the Air Quality Early Warning System For Delhi, the AQI is likely stay in the poor category till 27 February. It is likely to be in the moderate category on 28 February.