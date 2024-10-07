Business Standard
Delhi to Kashmir in 13 hours: Vande Bharat sleeper to Srinagar announced

Indian Railways has announced the Delhi-Srinagar Vande Bharat train that will cover over 800 km in 13 hours. The train will depart at 19:00 hrs from Delhi to reach Srinagar at 08:00 hrs

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 4:28 PM IST

The Indian Railways is all set to finally connect Srinagar, the capital city of Jammu and Kashmir, with the rest of India. The railways is launching a third variant of the Vande Bharat Sleeper train, which is set to travel from Kashmir to the national Capital Delhi. 

The Vande Bharat Sleeper Train is expected to be launched from Delhi to Srinagar, once the route becomes operational, likely by January 2025. 

A senior official while talking to ETNOW.in stated, “The train will connect the national capital with the capital of Jammu and Kashmir.” It is expected that the train would later be extended to Baramulla, towards the North of Kashmir. 
 

According to reports, the Vande Bharat Sleeper trains will cover longer distances and that too in overnight journeys. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed the prototype of such a train in September 2024 which will be manufactured by BEML.

Once the railway line to Srinagar is operationalised, the people will be able to directly travel to kashmir in a train, which is expected to reduce the distance to the valley from about 20 hours currently to 13 hours. The railway is set to transform the Kashmir travel experience, making the journey far faster and cheaper than ever before.

The revolutionary new mode of transportation is expected to boost the economy and help the tourism industry, enhancing the connectivity of the valley with the rest of India. 

What is the distance and travel time of the New Delhi-Srinagar Vande Bharat Sleeper Train?

The New Delhi-Srinagar Vande Bharat Sleeper Train will cover the distance of 800 km in under 13 hours, utilising the USBHL project, currently under process.

What is the schedule and stops of the New Delhi-Srinagar Vande Bharat Sleeper Train?

The Delhi-Srinagar Vande Bharat Sleeper Train will depart from New Delhi at 19:00 hours and will arrive at Srinagar at 08:00 hours the next day. The train will stop at multiple stations, i.e., Ambala Cantt Junction, Ludhiana Junction, Kathua, Jammu Tawi, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Sangaldan, and Banihal.

What is the ticket price of the New Delhi-Srinagar Vande Bharat Sleeper Train?

The new trail will be over different accommodation options on the New Delhi-Srinagar Vande Bharat Sleeper, i.e., AC 3 Tier (3A), AC 2 Tier (2A), and AC First Class (1A). Expected ticket prices are approximately Rs 2,000 for 3A, Rs 2,500 for 2A, and Rs 3,000 for 1A.

Topics : Srinagar Delhi Vande bharat Vande Bharat train

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 4:27 PM IST

