Delhi Village Development Board sanctions 167 schemes worth Rs 115 cr

Delhi minister Gopal Rai, who chairs the board, also issued strict directions to ensure timely completion of all village-centric projects

AAP state convener Gopal Rai

AAP state convener Gopal Rai

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2023 | 8:30 PM IST
The Delhi Village Development Board on Monday sanctioned 167 schemes to develop roads, drainage systems, community facilities, green spaces, and sports infrastructure in rural areas, according to an official statement.
A total of Rs 115.52 crore will be spent on works to be undertaken under these schemes, it said.
Delhi minister Gopal Rai, who chairs the board, also issued strict directions to ensure timely completion of all village-centric projects.
Pertinent issues surrounding pending and prospective development proposals were also deliberated upon, the statement said.
Under the schemes, ponds and water bodies will be augmented to improve water resources. Also, the board plans to create recreational areas, crematoriums, sports grounds, gymnasiums, and libraries within the villages to bolster community infrastructure.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi village economy AAP government

First Published: Aug 28 2023 | 8:30 PM IST

