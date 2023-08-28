Amit Shah to flag off Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Madhya Pradesh on September 3

Eye on polls, BJP to carry out Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Madhya Pradesh
Will decide who will be Madhya Pradesh CM after poll result, says Amit Shah
Elections 2023: What is BJP's women outreach plan in poll-bound states?
Not so BIMARU now: Amit Shah says MP has shed the tag. What does it mean?
Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet today
Ahead of polls, women in Madhya Pradesh get 'rakhi gift' from CM Shivraj
SP releases names of 2 more candidates for MP polls, total tally at 6
MP CM expands cabinet, inducts 3 new members months ahead of assembly polls
Shivraj Chouhan announces Hanuman Lok project in Kamal Nath's home turf
Rahul Gandhi predicts Congress' victory in upcoming state elections