Delhi weather update: Clear skies, rising mercury, and moderate AQI

Mercury is expected to rise in the national capital starting today, and may touch the 40 degrees Celsius-mark in the next few days

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'moderate' category for the fifth day on Sunday morning. (Photo: PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2025 | 7:59 AM IST

Delhi residents woke up to clear skies and pleasant weather on Sunday morning after experiencing significant changes over the past few days. The temperature remained lower than usual at night, bringing much needed relief. In the recent days, mercury has shown a spike in the afternoon when it crosses 30 degrees Celsius.
 
Rain on March 14 improved air quality, bringing it into the 'satisfactory' category. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), temperatures in Delhi might reach 40 degrees Celsius by the end of this week. 
 

Weather updates for today

 
Mercury is expected to rise in the national capital starting today, and may touch the 40 degrees Celsius-mark in the next few days. The day's forecast indicates a minimum temperature of 16 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 34 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity is 8 per cent, and the wind speed is 8 km/h.
 
 

Delhi's AQI update

 
Delhi's air quality remained in the 'moderate' category for the fifth day on Sunday morning. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 167 at 7 am on March 23, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The city's 24-hour average AQI stood at 161 at 4 pm on March 22.
 

Delhi weather forecast for tomorrow

 
On Monday, Delhi is expected to experience a hotter day with clear skies. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 17 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius, respectively. 
             

First Published: Mar 23 2025 | 7:59 AM IST

