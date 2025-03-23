Sunday, March 23, 2025 | 12:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / ₹1.49 cr seized in 100+ cyber fraud cases within 24 hrs of 1930 helpline

₹1.49 cr seized in 100+ cyber fraud cases within 24 hrs of 1930 helpline

On Friday, the cyber helpline received 110 complaints of various cases of cheating including investment scam, share trading scam and online shopping scam in Mumbai

Cybercrime, Cyber crime

People should contact the 1930 helpline immediately if they fall prey to a cyber fraud. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2025 | 12:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The city police has managed to seize around Rs 1.49 crore within 24 hours in 110 complaints of cyber fraud reported through the helpline '1930', an official said on Saturday.

On Friday, the cyber helpline received 110 complaints of various cases of cheating including investment scam, share trading scam and online shopping scam in Mumbai, said a crime branch official.

In each case, the crime branch acted swiftly and contacted the concerned bank to stop onward transfer of the money, thus seizing a total of around Rs 1.49 crore.

People should contact the 1930 helpline immediately if they fall prey to a cyber fraud, the official added.

 

More From This Section

Supreme Court, SC

Supreme Court releases inquiry report against Justice Yashwant Varma

Earth Hour 2017

Delhi saves 269 MW by switching off non-essential power during Earth Hour

Sushant Singh Rajput, SSR

Highlights: CBI files closure report in actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Jitendra Singh

Govt working on single job portal for recruitment: Jitendra Singh

Sushant Singh Rajput, SSR

CBI files closure reports in Sushant Singh Rajput case, rules out foulplay

Topics : Cyber fraud Cybercrime Mumbai

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 23 2025 | 12:11 AM IST

Explore News

KKR vs RCB Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Opening CeremonyKKR vs RCB Head to HeadGold Silver Price TodayActive Infra IPO Day 1Latest News LIVEDelhi Air QualityIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyKKR vs RCB Live UpdatesIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon