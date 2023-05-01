close

Demand for MGNREGS saw marginal rise in April 2023, shows data

In fiscal year 2023-24 (FY24), the Centre has budgeted a sum of Rs 60,000 crore for the scheme

Sanjeeb Mukherjee
MGNREGS

1 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 11:09 PM IST
Around 24.1 million households have sought work under the flagship social security measure, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), in April 2023 - the first month of the current fiscal year - which was almost 6.8 per cent more than the same month of last year, provisional data from the scheme’s website showed. In fiscal year 2023-24 (FY24), the Centre has budgeted a sum of Rs 60,000 crore for the scheme, which is around 33 per cent less than the Revised Estimates of FY23. In the past, the central government has been adequately funding the scheme if there is any shortfall in funds is discovered during the year. MGNREGS is a demand-driven scheme and fund allocation depends on work demand.  

Topics : MGNREGS

First Published: May 01 2023 | 11:09 PM IST

