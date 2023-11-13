Sensex (-0.51%)
Depression likely to bring rains in Bengal's coastal areas from Nov 16-18

It advised fishermen not to venture into the sea during the period, as the system may cause squally weather in large parts of the Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea

Bay of Bengal, Marina beach, Cyclone Vardah, Chennai, strong waves

Representational image

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2023 | 1:36 PM IST
A cyclonic circulation over the south Andaman Sea is likely to intensify into a low-pressure area, which could turn into a depression over central Bay of Bengal on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department said.
The system is expected to bring light to moderate rain in the coastal districts of West Bengal from November 16-18, Regional Met Director G K Das said.
"We are keeping a close watch on the direction the system may take and its intensity," Das said.
The cyclonic circulation existing over south Andaman Sea is likely to intensify into a low pressure, and thereafter into a depression, moving west-northwestwards into central Bay of Bengal on Thursday, the IMD said in a bulletin.
It advised fishermen not to venture into the sea during the period, as the system may cause squally weather in large parts of the Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Bay of Bengal Depression Indian monsoon Indian Meteorological Department

Nov 13 2023

