PM assured all possible assistance: Dhami takes stock of tunnel collapse

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday inspected the Yamunotri National Highway site where a section of the under-construction tunnel near Silkyara collapsed a day ago, trapping 40 workers, and took stock of rescue efforts.

Dhami said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has enquired about the incident and has assured of all possible assistance.

"We are in touch with everyone regarding the incident. PM Modi took information about the entire incident yesterday and he has assured us of all possible assistance. Experts, NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed so that people can be evacuated safely.

"Our priority is to evacuate all 40 workers. We also want to assure all the families that the Central Government and the State Government are very serious about this matter. We are making every possible effort. Rescue work has been going on throughout the night. Communication has also been established," Dhami said.

The Chief Minister said that falling debris had created a problem and expressed hope that the stranded workers will be evacuated soon.

"The Hume pipes we need here are being brought from Haridwar. We hope that the people will come out soon. There is difficulty in removing the debris but still all the teams are making every possible effort," Dhami said.

Rescuers say the teams still have to clear about 35 metres of debris more to reach the location of the 40 trapped workers. The rescuers have been able to establish communication with the trapped workers and they are all unharmed. Authorities are sending the workers food through the pipe.

Anshu Manish Khalko, Director, NHIDCL (National Highway and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited) said "The situation is better now. The workers are safe. We are providing food and water. There are nearly 40 people inside. We are trying our best."

Abhishek Rohhila, District Magistrate, Uttarkashi told ANI "We got information about an accident here. The teams of administration, police, health, and response forces like SDRF and NDRF reached here and started the rescue operation. We are trying to rescue people who are stranded inside as soon as possible."

On November 12, a part of the tunnel broke about 200 meters ahead of the starting point on the Silkyara side of the tunnel built to connect Silkyara and Dandalgaon in Uttarkashi district.