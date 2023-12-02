Depression over Bay of Bengal to intensify into cyclonic storm by Dec 3

The India Meteorological Department informed on Saturday that the depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a deep depression during the next 12 hours and further, into a cyclonic storm by December 3.

The depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 9 kmph and lay centered at around 11.30 pm on December 1, 2023, over the same region, as per an IMD release.

"It is likely to intensify into a deep depression during the next 12 hours and further into a cyclonic storm over the southwest Bay of Bengal by December 3. Thereafter, it would move northwestwards and reach near south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamilnadu coasts by December 4 forenoon," the release said.

"Thereafter, it would move nearly northwards almost parallel and close to the south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam during the forenoon of December 5 as a cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph," it added.

The IMD has also given a wind warning over the southeast Bay of Bengal.

As per the release, squally weather with wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph has been prevailing, over the southeast Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours and will likely decrease thereafter.

Speaking to ANI, Managing Director at Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Centre, Sunanda said, "From December 3 onwards winds and rainfall will increase to the North Tamil Nadu coast, and South Andhra coast. While it is moving, the rainfall will start. So light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall chances are there over south coastal Andhra Pradesh."

She said that the low-pressure area has now after observation intensified into a depression near the southeast and adjoining areas neighbourhood. So in the next 24 hours, it is further intensified into a deep depression. Then next 24 hours it will intensify into a cyclonic storm.

"While intensifying it is moving in a north-west direction and continue to move in a north-west direction and reach near North Tamil Nadu and Andhra coast," the MD said.

"The system will cross between Machilipatnam and Chennai, and due to this, all coastal districts have chances of receiving isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall," she added.

As per IMD, the rainfall intensity in North Coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry would increase from December 3 with rainfall at most places and heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places and isolated extremely heavy rainfall. Rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely on December 4 and decrease thereafter.

Over five districts including Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Chennai, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Thirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts of Tamilnadu will likely receive moderate thunderstorms and lightning with moderate rain at isolated places.

As per the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, light thunderstorm and lightning with light to moderate rain is very likely at isolated places over Villupuram, Ranipet, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Thiruvarur, Ramanathapuram, Thiruppur, Dindigul, Pudukottai, Virudhunagar Nilgiris and Theni districts of Tamilnadu Puducherry and Karaikal today.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh will receive light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on December 3rd and 4th, the IMD said.

The IMD release stated that isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over south coastal Andhra Pradesh. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places is expected over north coastal Andhra Pradesh on December 5.

Light to moderate rainfall is predicted at most places in Rayalaseema of Andhra Pradesh, with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on December 3rd and 4th.

In Odisha, IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy rainfall likely over south coastal and adjoining south interior Odisha on December 4 and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over the same region on December 5.