Cyclone 'Hamoon' intensifies into severe cyclonic storm over Bay of Bengal

Cyclonic storm 'Hamoon' has intensified into a severe cyclone, but no major impact is expected in Odisha, as it crosses the state's coast from a distance of about 200 km, the Met Department said.

It is likely to intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm in a few hours as the system moves in the Bay of Bengal at a speed of 21 kmph, the IMD said in a bulletin.

Thereafter, it is likely to weaken gradually while moving northeastwards and cross Bangladesh coast between Khepupara and Chittagong around Tuesday evening as a cyclonic storm with wind speed of 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph, the weather office said.

'Hamoon' lay centered at 5.30 am at about 230 km east-southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 240 km south-southeast of Digha (West Bengal), 280 km south-southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh) and 410 km southwest of Chittagong (Bangladesh), it said.

The cyclone, which passes in the sea, will remain about 200 km from Odisha coast and therefore, no major impact is expected in the state other than light to moderate rainfall in the coastal areas, a Met Department official said.