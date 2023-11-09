Delhi's AQI 'severe', smog continues to persist over parts of the capital

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in the National Capital continues to be in the "severe" category, as per the data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). On Wednesday evening, Delhi's AQI was 426.

Toxic smog continued to persist over several parts of the city on Thursday morning.

According to the data issued by the System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR-India), AQI in Anand Vihar was recorded at 432 (severe category), while in the RK Puram area, the AQI stood at 453 (severe category).

Similarly, the air quality at Punjab Bagh was recorded at 444 (severe), while ITO stands at 441 (severe category).

Ban on app-based taxis registered outside Delhi

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said the city government's transport department has been directed to ban app-based taxis registered outside Delhi "in accordance with the Supreme Court's orders".

According to officials, the transport department will issue a detailed order, making things clear.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court asked the Delhi government to consider allowing only locally registered taxis to ply on the city's roads. It said a large number of taxis registered in other states were seen on the roads, carrying only one passenger.

"We may also note that there is a large number of app-based taxis in Delhi which have registrations in different states. If we look at the roads, each one is carrying only one passenger. We would like to know whether there is any way of monitoring, especially during this period, that only the taxis registered in Delhi are permitted to ply as an additional measure to control the pollution," the apex court order stated.

Rai said during a press conference, "The court has said that taxis registered outside Delhi should be banned from entering Delhi. Directions have been issued to the transport department to ban app-based taxis from outside Delhi from entering the city."

Winter break in schools postponed

A circular from the Delhi Directorate of Education on Wednesday said that the December winter break of all schools has been rescheduled, and it will now be from November 9 to November 18.

"In the wake of implementation of GRAP-IV measures due to severe air quality prevailing in Delhi and seeing that no respite from such adverse weather conditions in the near future is predicted by the IMO, the winter break for the session 2023-24 is ordered to be preponed so that schools can be totally closed and both children and teachers can stay at home," the circular stated

"Accordingly, all schools shall observe winter break with effect from November 9, 2023, to November 18, 2023," it stated.

Odd-even scheme hangs in the balance

After the apex court on Tuesday questioned the effectiveness of the odd-even scheme, which was to be implemented for one week from November 13, Gopal Rai said that the scheme will only be implemented after the court reviews its effectiveness.

"The decision to implement the odd-even scheme will be made only after the Supreme Court reviews its effectiveness and issues an order," the minister said, adding that the matter will be next heard on Friday.

(With agency inputs)