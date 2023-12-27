Developing TN on social justice, equality, fraternity principles: CM Stalin

The Dravidian model of governance is being dispensed with an aim to ensure development based on "everything to everyone," he noted

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday said he was striving hard to develop the state on the sublime principles of social justice, equality, equal nature of faiths and fraternity.

He was working to build a Tamil Nadu based on these principles, the Chief Minister said after inaugurating Rs 171 crore worth completed projects and providing assistance to the tune of Rs 184 crore under the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare department here.

The Dravidian model of governance is being dispensed with an aim to ensure development based on "everything to everyone," he noted.

In the last three years, 12 Adi Dravidar student hostels were built at an estimated cost of Rs175 crore. Various concessions are being provided by the state government for the education development of Adi Dravidar and Tribal students, he added.

Adi Dravidar Welfare Minister N Kayalvizhi Selvaraj also spoke.

The Chief Minister launched welfare schemes worth Rs 149 crore, inaugurated school buildings, hostels and community centers built at a cost of Rs 32.95 crore besides laying foundation stones for hostel buildings and learning centres worth Rs 138 crore.

Financial assistance with subsidy of upto Rs 10 crore was distributed through TAHDCO for the landless to purchase agricultural land.

Stalin handed over keys to the beneficiaries of 943 new houses built for conservancy workers and Irular tribes and also gave away assistance worth Rs 62 crore to 776 beneficiaries under various welfare schemes and also appointment orders.