Devshayani Ekadashi 2024: All about Ashadha Shukla Paksha Ekadashi

Devshayani Ekadashi on July 17, marks Lord Vishnu's slumber, and people engage in fasting, worship, meditation, and charity for spiritual development

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2024 | 2:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Devshayani Ekadashi, also called Ashadi Ekadashi, holds huge spiritual significance in Hinduism. It will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 17, 2024. This day denotes the start of the Chaturmas time frame, during which Lord Vishnu is believed to enter deep sleep and wake up at the time of Diwali. 
This Ekadashi is considered exceptionally auspicious for devotees looking for spiritual development and blessings. During this time, starting any auspicious work is prohibited. 
Devshayani Ekadashi 2024: Timings

This year, Devshayani Ekadashi lies on July 17, which is today. As per Drik Panchang, the Ekadashi tithi started at 8:33 pm on July 16 and will conclude at 9:02 pm on July 17. Devotees must mark a fast from sunrise and end it to the next day, post sunrise. 
In the meantime, the vrat parana time, or an opportunity to end the fast, is on July 18 from 5:35 am to 8:20 am. The day's end of the parana Dwadashi is at 8:44 pm.

What is the history of the Devshayani Ekadashi?

The origin of Devshayani Ekadashi can be followed back to ancient texts, where it is referenced in the "Bhavishya Purana." It portrays the story of King Mandhata, who embraced a serious penance to look for forgiveness from Lord Vishnu. Accordingly, Vishnu blessed him, underscoring the importance of fasting and devotion on this day. 
The custom has been going on for hundreds of years, empowering devotees to participate in spiritual practices and serve others, embodying the excellencies of empathy and humility.

Devshayani Ekadashi: Importance 

Devshayani Ekadashi is also called Padma Ekadashi, Ashadi Ekadashi, and Hari Shayani Ekadashi. The Ekadashi lies on the eleventh day of the Shukla Paksha in the period of Ashadha. It is believed that Lord Vishnu goes to sleep on Sheeshnaag in Ksheer Sagar (milky sea) for four months, and this period is called Chaturmaas. One must pray to Lord Vishnu on this day to pursue blessings.

Devshayani Ekadashi: Rituals 

Start your day by taking an early morning holy bath. Place a wooden board and put a Lord Vishnu idol on it. Chant mantras and offer lord Vishnu with cow ghee, five fruits, dry fruits, yellow chandan, roli, yellow flower garland, and sweets. 
One can likewise perform hawan at their home to eliminate negative energies. It is likewise accepted that the individuals who notice the Devshayani Ekadashi fast should perform charity and donate basics to the poor.

First Published: Jul 17 2024 | 2:13 PM IST

