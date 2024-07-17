IMD issues 'yellow' alert for Delhi, Mumbai; heavy rains in several states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts significant rainfall in Tamil Nadu, central Maharashtra, western Madhya Pradesh, eastern Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Konkan, Goa, Saurashtra, Kutch, and southern interiors of Karnataka. This weather pattern is expected to persist for the next 4-5 days, with robust monsoon conditions prevailing across peninsular and central India.

The weather department has issued an ‘orange’ alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall across several regions of the country. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

IMD weather update: Delhi rainfall forecast The seven-day forecast by the IMD indicates predominantly cloudy conditions with moderate rainfall. Cloudy skies accompanied by light to moderate rain and possible thunderstorms are expected. Temperatures are likely to peak at around 36 degrees Celsius during the day, with night-time lows potentially dropping to around 25 degrees Celsius.

The capital city has been placed under a yellow alert for the next 48 hours, signalling a ‘be aware’ status, according to IMD’s colour-coded warnings.

Mumbai rains: IMD issues ‘yellow’ alert

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) Mumbai, Mumbai is likely to experience continuous heavy rainfall until July 19. The weather department has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for heavy rains in several cities across Maharashtra, such as Pune, Kolhapur, Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Nagpur, and Yavatmal.

Moreover, Satara, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg are expected to receive very heavy rainfall today.

IMD weather forecast: Heavy rainfall in Odisha till July 20

The IMD’s forecast for Odisha indicates significant rainfall over the next four days. According to a bulletin issued by IMD’s Bhubaneswar centre, heavy rainfall (7 cm to 11 cm) is expected on Wednesday in Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, and Koraput due to the formation of a low-pressure area in southern Odisha and neighbouring regions.

On Thursday, showers are expected in Gajapati, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Puri, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Koraput, and Nabarangpur districts, according to the IMD forecast. Additionally, another low-pressure system is likely to develop by July 19. The weather department further predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in multiple districts on Friday and Saturday.

Monsoon update: Heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh till July 21

The Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall and lightning across several regions of Andhra Pradesh, commencing from July 16 and continuing for five days.

The IMD further said that heavy rainfall is expected in Yanam, North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP). Furthermore, thunderstorms accompanied by strong surface winds up to 40 kmph are expected in parts of NCAP, Yanam, SCAP, and Rayalaseema, the IMD said.

Monsoon in India: Heavy rains in Kerala

The weather department has issued a warning for prolonged heavy rainfall across the state over the next four days. An ‘orange’ alert has been declared for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts. In addition, a ‘yellow’ alert has been issued for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Palakkad districts for Wednesday.

As a result of the ongoing heavy rains, authorities in eight districts have ordered the closure of all educational institutions on Wednesday. This directive affects Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Palakkad, Thrissur, Idukki, Alappuzha, and Kottayam districts, including tuition centres, Anganwadis, and professional colleges.

Monsoon IMD update: Active monsoon in Rajasthan

In the next four to five days, active monsoon conditions are predicted across eastern Rajasthan, particularly in Kota and Udaipur divisions, where heavy rainfall is expected. July 17 and July 18 may see heavy rainfall, potentially leading to very heavy downpours in Kota, Udaipur, and Ajmer divisions.

Meanwhile, western Rajasthan, including Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions, is likely to experience persistent rainfall in the coming days. Heavy showers are expected in parts of Jodhpur division on July 17, and in the Shekhawati region on July 18.