DGCA sets up internal working groups to develop regulatory norms for eVTOLs

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has set up internal working groups for studying various aspects related to operating electric air taxis and develop appropriate regulations, the government said on Monday.

With respect to electric Vertical Take Off and Landing (eVTOL) capable aircraft for carrying passengers, the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) has established the Advanced Air Mobility Study Group in light of rapid technological advances of new entrants and the potential impact on the aviation ecosystem.

"In tandem with that, DGCA has also constituted internal working groups for studying various aspects related to operation of eVTOL to assess and develop appropriate regulations/ requirements suitable for India," Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply.