LIVE: Indian Army thwarts major terror attack in J-K's Rajouri, firing underway

Earlier on Thursday, the Indian Army troops opened fire after suspicious movement near the Line of Control in the Sunderbani area of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian Army on Monday foiled a major terror attack on the Army's picket in a remote village of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir. However, the firing is underway in the Gundha area of Rajouri district. This comes at a time when there has been an increased terror activity in the valley and many of the Indian Army personnel have been injured. "Op Gunda Terrorists attacked the house of a VDC at Gunda, Rajouri at 0310h. A nearby Army column reacted and a firefight ensued. Operations are continuing," the White Knight Corps stated in a post on 'X'. In the last few months, there has been a rise in terror attacks in the Jammu region, including the terror attack at the army convoy in Kathua and encounters in Doda and Udhampur.As Mumbai continues to batter with torrential monsoon rains, Air India has now announced to issue full refunds to passengers after some flights were cancelled and diverted. Apart from offering a full refund, the company also offers one-time complimentary rescheduling for bookings confirmed for travel on Sunday.Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and National Congress Party Chief, Ajit Pawar on Sunday announced that his party will fight the local body elections in the state independently. "Despite having contested Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha together as Mahayuti, every party will contest local body election as per their strengths. Therefore, party workers in Mahanagar Palika, Nagar Palika, Zila Parishad, and taluka Panchayat shall start their work and try to spread government schemes among people," Pawar said.