LIVE: Indian Army thwarts major terror attack in J-K's Rajouri, firing underway
LIVE news updates: From Indian Army thwarting a major terror attack in Rajouri to Air India issuing full refunds for cancellation of flight due to Mumbai rain, catch all the latest LIVE updates here
LIVE news updates: The Indian Army on Monday foiled a major terror attack on the Army's picket in a remote village of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir. However, the firing is underway in the Gundha area of Rajouri district. This comes at a time when there has been an increased terror activity in the valley and many of the Indian Army personnel have been injured. "Op Gunda Terrorists attacked the house of a VDC at Gunda, Rajouri at 0310h. A nearby Army column reacted and a firefight ensued. Operations are continuing," the White Knight Corps stated in a post on 'X'. In the last few months, there has been a rise in terror attacks in the Jammu region, including the terror attack at the army convoy in Kathua and encounters in Doda and Udhampur.
As Mumbai continues to batter with torrential monsoon rains, Air India has now announced to issue full refunds to passengers after some flights were cancelled and diverted. Apart from offering a full refund, the company also offers one-time complimentary rescheduling for bookings confirmed for travel on Sunday.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and National Congress Party Chief, Ajit Pawar on Sunday announced that his party will fight the local body elections in the state independently. "Despite having contested Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha together as Mahayuti, every party will contest local body election as per their strengths. Therefore, party workers in Mahanagar Palika, Nagar Palika, Zila Parishad, and taluka Panchayat shall start their work and try to spread government schemes among people," Pawar said.
Earlier on Thursday, the Indian Army troops opened fire after suspicious movement near the Line of Control in the Sunderbani area of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir.
9:53 AM
Mumbai rain update: Air India offering full refund as some flights get cancelled
After heavy rains in Mumbai and its suburbs, flight operations have been affected, leading to the cancellation and diversion of some of the flights. Air India is offering full refunds or a one-time complimentary rescheduling for bookings confirmed for travel on Sunday
9:51 AM
Jammu and Kashmir news: Terrorists mount attack in Gunda village; counter operation underway
Terrorists attacked the of a Village Development Committee (VDC) at Gunda village in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri in the early hours of Monday during an ongoing firefight with security personnel, the White Knight Corps said. Following the attack, an Army column near the area reacted, kicking off a firefight, they added.
First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 10:17 AM IST