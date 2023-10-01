close
Dhangri attack case: NIA raids LeT overground worker's premises in J-K

The raids were conducted at five locations across Gursai village of Mendhar Tehsil of Poonch district

NIA

Several digital devices and documents containing incriminating data and content have been seized and are being scrutinised for unravelling the conspiracy, said the NIA.

ANI
Last Updated : Oct 1 2023 | 8:03 AM IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted raids at the premises of several suspects in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the Lashkar-e- Taiba (LeT) attack in Dhangri village of Rajouri district, in which five civilians were killed and several seriously injured in January this year.
The raids were conducted at five locations across Gursai village of Mendhar Tehsil of Poonch district.
The raids were conducted at the residential premises of Overground Workers (OGWs) linked with LeT, a proscribed terrorist outfit.
Several digital devices and documents containing incriminating data and content have been seized and are being scrutinised for unravelling the conspiracy, said the NIA.
Two accused, Nisar Ahmed alias Haji Nisar and Mushtaq Hussain, were arrested by the NIA in the case on August 31 this year and are currently lodged in Central Jail, Kot Bhalwal, Jammu.
Disclosures made by these two men, along with inputs gathered by the NIA, led to the raids extensively conducted by the NIA on Saturday.

NIA investigations have revealed that both the arrested accused had harboured the terrorists who had carried out the deadly attack. "They had provided logistics support to the terrorists for more than two months and had sheltered them in a hideout that they had built.
"The duo, as per the investigations, had been operating on the directions of Pakistan-based LeT handlers, namely Saifullah alias Sajid Jutt, Abu Qatal alias Qatal Sindhi and Mohd. Qasim," said the NIA.
The attack case was initially registered at Rajouri Police Station under different sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act as well as the Arms Act.
The NIA, which had taken over and re-registered the case on January 13, is carrying out further investigations.

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir National Investigation Agency NIA Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist

First Published: Oct 1 2023 | 8:02 AM IST

