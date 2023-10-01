Our champion athletes from Army: Thakur congratulates Kartik, Gulveer

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday lauded the outstanding performances of Indian long-distance runners Kartik Kumar and Gulveer Singh during the 19th Asian Games, where they secured the silver and bronze medals, respectively, in the men's 10,000m race.

Army men Kartik won silver with a remarkable timing of 28:15.38 seconds while Gulveer Singh clinched the bronze with a timing of 28:17.21 seconds. Their impressive performances on the grand stage earned India valuable medals in the field of athletics on Saturday.

Both Indians got into medal contention in the final 100 metres after three of their competitors fell in quick succession after colliding with each other.

The Union Minister hailed the performances of Kartik and Gulveer and said their efforts have brought immense joy and pride to India.

"RESILIENT DOUBLE PODIUM FINISH IN ATHLETICS Hats off to Kartik Kumar and Gulveer Singh on securing and in the Men's 10,000m Race at the #AsianGames2022 Our Champion athletes from the Indian Army, achieving their new personal bests and winning with conviction! Your dedication and hard work are truly inspiring. Huge congratulations!! Your efforts have brought immense joy and pride to the nation," Thakur posted on social media 'X', previously known as Twitter.

Bahrain's Birhanu Yemataw Balew won the gold medal with a time of 28:13.62 seconds.

In other athletics action, Indian athlete Aishwarya Mishra clocked 53.50s in the women's 400m final to finish fourth. The 26-year-old sprinter was 0.92s shy of a bronze medal in the final event.

Bahrain's Oluwakemi Mujidat Adekoya and Salwa Eid Naser won gold and silver, respectively, while Malaysian sprinter Vallabouy Shereen Samson settled for bronze.

In the men's category, Muhammed Ajmal finished fifth by clocking 45.97s.