'Digital Dukaan': Axis Bank launches biz management solution for merchants

Axis Bank in partnership with Visa on Monday launched an app that will empower merchants to accept payments through various digital modes and also enable them to manage their day-to-day business digitally.

The app 'Digital Dukaan' has been specifically designed to address business requirements such as accepting digital payments, inventory management and billing, among others, Axis Bank said in a statement.

This Android Smart POS application has an in-built camera with LED flashlight that will enable scanning of product barcodes, allow tap and pay option for transactions up to Rs 5,000 and also support other value-added services such as EMI, acceptance of Sodexo card, Buy Now Pay Later, etc, it said.

Digital Dukaan will also enable merchants to set up an online store and grow their business effortlessly by creating new channels, the bank said.