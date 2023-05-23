close

Over 7,700 Kuki people flee to Mizoram from violence-hit Manipur for asylum

Tribals from the ethnic violence-hit Manipur continue to move into Mizoram with over 7,700 people having taken shelter in the states (Mizoram) eight districts, officials said on Tuesday.

IANS Aizawl/Imphal
Manipur violence

Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2023 | 9:23 PM IST
Officials in Aizawl apprehend that as the situation in many of the tribal-dominated districts in Manipur still remains tense with sporadic incidents of violence getting reported, more displaced people belonging to ethnic Zos, known as Kukis, may take shelter in Mizoram.

According to the officials, the highest number of around 2,690 people took shelter in Kolasib district, bordering Assam, followed by 2,386 and 2,153 people in Aizawl and Saitual districts, respectively, while the remaining took shelter in five other districts.

Officials said that a large number of people took shelter at the homes of their relatives and friends in Mizoram, while many of the hapless people have been lodged in community halls, schools and vacant buildings.

Meanwhile, various organisations involving a large number of women have been organising sit-in-demonstrations in the valley districts of Manipur for the past few days demanding that the Suspension of Operation (SoO) with Kuki militants be abrogated and action be taken against them.

They also demanded that "illegal Myanmarese immigrants" be deported, and poppy cultivation be stopped in the hilly areas.

These organisations also strongly protested against the demand of 10 tribal MLAs to create a separate state for the tribals by dividing Manipur.

Shops, markets and business establishments remained closed on Tuesday in the New Chekon area of Imphal East district, where some miscreants torched two houses after four armed people, including a former MLA, forced people to shut their shops on Monday.

The district administration and the security forces have asked the people to remain indoors.

Sporadic incidents of violence, including burning of houses, were reported from different districts.

The Army, Assam Rifles along with the Manipur police and the Rapid Action Force have been maintaining a strict vigil in the 11 districts with a mixed population where curfew is still in place.

A total of 71 people have been killed, while 300 others were injured, including police personnel, in the recent violence in Manipur.

Out of the 16 districts in the state, 11 were affected out of which six were badly impacted.

Over 25,000 people have been displaced, nearly 1,700 houses were burnt, and more than 200 vehicles have been destroyed.

--IANS

sc/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Manipur Mizoram

First Published: May 23 2023 | 9:23 PM IST

