close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India can play key role in connectivity, economic cooperation: CICA

India can play a major role in taking forward the agenda of the 28-nation grouping, CICA, in boosting "Asian spirit" and expand cooperation in areas such as economic cooperation, official of bloc said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
india population, population, delhi

2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2023 | 9:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India can play a major role in taking forward the agenda of the 28-nation grouping, CICA, in boosting "Asian spirit" and expand cooperation in areas such as connectivity and economic cooperation, a top official of the bloc said on Tuesday.

Secretary General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Ambassador Kairat Sarybay also said the grouping is focusing on enhancing Asia's role in addressing various global challenges.

India, China, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and South Korea are among the key members of the grouping.

The CICA secretary general is currently on a visit to India.

"The CICA is focusing on boosting cooperation in Asia in the areas of connectivity, food security and regional financial cooperation," he said during a media interaction.

Replying to a question on the lingering border row between India and China, Sarybay said bilateral issues are not allowed to be discussed at the grouping.

Also Read

Fifa WC, CRO vs MAR, 3rd place play-off preview: The last dance for Modric!

Govt forms cabinet secretary-led panel to monitor Mission Karmayogi

BHU will play key role in forming India as significant power: Jaishankar

Ensure digital connectivity in rural, remote areas: Himachal chief secy

Previously neglected areas now role models for country, says Jitendra Singh

Special provisions for safeguarding children likely in Digital India Bill

Over 7,700 Kuki people flee to Mizoram from violence-hit Manipur for asylum

Keen to work with G20 to promote sustainable tourism in India: Reddy

G20 disaster risk group meeting begins in Mumbai; delegates visit BMC

Smart Cities-the real incubators of the new urban India, says Hardeep Puri

However, he said the CICA can provide a context for the two Asian powers to engage.

Sarybay held wide-ranging talks with Minister of State for External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh.

The CICA is a multi-national forum for enhancing cooperation towards promoting peace, security and stability in Asia.

It is a forum based on the recognition that there is a close link between peace, security and stability in Asia and the rest of the world.

Sarybay also said combatting terrorism is a priority area for the CICA.

"India can play an important role to expand cooperation in areas like connectivity and economic cooperation," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India economy digital connectivity

First Published: May 23 2023 | 9:51 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Lower temperatures may have cooled down March-April industrial production

power, power demand
2 min read

Kenya tea company suspends operations after protesters burn machines

Kenya tea company suspends operations after protesters burn machines
2 min read

As employment picks up in India, IT sector lags in competition: Report

IT sector, IT companies, Deals
2 min read

Geneva airport closed to flights as activists protest private jet fair

Airports, nearby areas may not get 5G network services anytime soon
2 min read

G20 concludes ECSWG meet, commits to deliver tangible outcomes for climate

G20
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Zerodha's co-founder, Nikhil Kamath is backing on domestic consumption

Nikhil Kamath
2 min read

Rahul Gandhi takes a late-night truck ride to speak to drivers; see video

Bharat Jodo Yatra
2 min read

UPSC result 2022 declared: Ishita Kishore tops, females take top four spots

upsc lateral entry,civil services
3 min read

'India a bright spot for global economy', says PM Modi during Sydney event

Modi, PM Modi
2 min read

'Prime Minister Modi is the boss', says Australian PM Anthony Albanese

PM Modi
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon