Directions issued to ensure strict implementation of Grap-I, II: Rai

"The ban on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles have been removed and restrictions on construction and demolition lifted," Rai added

Gopal Rai

Gopal Rai

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 6:05 PM IST
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said all the departments concerned have been directed to ensure strict implementation of restrictions under GRAP Stage-I and Stage-II following a weather department prediction that pollution levels in the national capital might fluctuate.
Addressing a press conference, Rai said, "Keeping the improved pollution levels in mind, GRAP-III restrictions have been removed. However, the weather department has predicted that the pollution level could fluctuate if the wind speed slows. To avoid such a situation, all the departments concerned have been directed to ensure strict implementation of GRAP-I and GRAP-II restrictions."

"The ban on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles have been removed and restrictions on construction and demolition lifted," Rai added.
The Centre on Tuesday ordered the revocation of restrictions under GRAP Stage-III in the entire NCR with immediate effect following an improvement in the air quality.
The Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas (CAQM), a statutory body responsible for formulating strategies to combat pollution in the region, met on Tuesday in view of the significant improvement in the overall air quality of Delhi-NCR.
Air quality forecasts by the India Meteorological Department/Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology do not indicate the average air quality of Delhi to move to the 'severe' category in the coming days for which the forecast is available, the CAQM had said.

Gopal Rai Delhi Pollution Delhi air quality

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 6:04 PM IST

