Indian GCCs becoming a sandbox for global organisations: Nasscom V-C

India is currently home to about 1,580 GCCs employing 1.66 million people, according to the latest Nasscom-Zinnov report

Only our India hub has SAP's full product portfolio: SAP Labs India MD

Sindhu Gangadharan, vice-chairperson of Nasscom and chairperson for its GCC Council

Ayushman Baruah Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 5:37 PM IST
Indian global capability centres (GCCs) are becoming a “sandbox” for global organisations driving large-scale transformation, said Sindhu Gangadharan, vice-chairperson of Nasscom and chairperson for its GCC Council.

“A lot of this growth is propelled by the availability of talent in skills like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), generative AI, internet of things (IoT), quantum computing, and blockchain,” she said at a keynote at the ongoing Bengaluru Tech Summit.
Gangadharan, who is also the managing director of SAP Labs India, said Indian GCCs are transitioning into what is called wave 4.0, where they will “build niche competencies, cultivate global leadership, monetise services, and venture into untapped frontiers.”

Increasingly, GCCs in India are taking end-to-end product ownership, and SAP India Labs is one of the best examples of that, Gangadharan said. SAP India Labs is the largest R&D hub of the company globally, and 40 per cent of its global R&D happens out of India. “Also, it is the only centre which covers the full breadth of SAP’s services,” she said.

India is currently home to about 1,580 GCCs employing 1.66 million people, according to the latest Nasscom-Zinnov report. This is expected to see substantial growth in the next two years, and India is poised to have over 1,900 GCCs by 2025, employing over 2 million people.

Alignment with customers and innovation are among the key factors that will help GCCs deliver value, according to a panel at the Bengaluru Tech Summit who discussed GCC transformation and unlocking the opportunities.

Aparna Rao, country head of Cargill India, said that GCCs in India need to align with specific customer needs and come up with technology-driven solutions to address their challenges.

AI will play an important role in creating better customer experiences, but the key is to identify the customer’s problems and how AI can help solve them, said Patrick Peisker, vice president of R&D International Development Labs, Mitel, the GCC unit of Canadian telecommunications company.

The panel was unanimous that Indian GCCs can create greater value for their global headquarters by providing region-specific insights as well as demonstrating high adaptability with different cultures, as they often deal with global teams and customers.
Topics : Indian investments into GCC Robots and artificial intelligence AI technology Technology

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 5:36 PM IST

