Business Standard
Home / India News / Diwali 2024: Are banks closed on October 31 or November 1 in your state?

Diwali 2024: Are banks closed on October 31 or November 1 in your state?

The five-day festive season has started with Dhanteras and people are confused about bank holidays. Check out when your state is observing a bank holiday. Is it October 31 or November 1?

RBI placces bank holidays into three separate brackets.

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 1:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bank Holiday: Diwali is a popular Hindu festival that symbolises the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. This celebration lasts for five to six days, with homes being illuminated, temples and workspaces decorated with diyas, and people engaged in rituals and enjoyments.
 
This festival of light is being celebrated on different days in different states, thanks to the diversity of Indian traditions and customs. As a result, the bank holidays also vary from state to state. 
 
The festival season started with Dhanteras on October 29 and will culminate with Bhai Dooj on November 3, hence banks will remain shut across the country.
 
 
According to the Hindu calendar, Diwali or Deepawali will fall on October 31, while some states that follow their regional calendars will observe the festival on November 1.    Is Muhurat Trading on Oct 31 or Nov 1? What NSE, BSE said on date, time 

Bank Holiday on Diwali 2024

Different states will observe this festival on different days. Check the date when your state will observe a bank holiday:

Diwali bank holiday on October 31 (Thursday)

The states where banks will remain closed on October 31 include Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Puducherry, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

Diwali bank holiday on November 1 (Friday)

Due to the festivals of Deepavali, Kut, and Kannada Rajyotsava, the banks will remain shut in many states such as Tripura, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Sikkim, and Manipur.

More From This Section

Darshan Thoogudeepa

LIVE news: Karnataka High Court grants interim bail to actor Darshan in Renukaswamy murder case

King Charles II and Queen Camilla

King Charles III, Queen Camilla make secret wellness visit to Bengaluru

ayushman bharat

PM Narendra Modi rolls out health cover for 70-plus senior citizens

Photo: Shutterstock.com

Blind couple in Hyderabad lives with dead son's body, unaware for 4 days

Protest, NEET Protest, SC NEET Protest

Digital question papers, limited attempts: Panel proposes reforms for NEET

Schedule for November 2

The banks in the states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Sikkim and Uttarakhand, among others, will observe holiday on November 2 for Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Balipadyami/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Govardhan Pooja/Vikram Samvant New Year Day.
 
Due to the festive season, banks will remain closed for up to four days, giving a long Diwali weekend. However, different states will observe this festival on different days, hence, customers can expect some disruption during this period. However, internet and digital banking services will ensure access to financial services for customers.

Will Bank online services continue on Diwali 31st or Nov 1?

Yes, even though banks will remain closed during this festive season, the online services through bank application, website or UPI will remain active. ATM and cash deposit machines for self-service will also function normally throughout the holidays. This will make sure that you can carry out your essential banking services. 

Also Read

Mumbai Local trains

Indian railways announces 164 special trains, adding 7k festive journeys

Narendra Modi, Modi

'When our Ram returns home', says PM claiming this yr's Diwali as historic

Gold

India's festive gold buying spree continues, defying record price

IRCTC, Cancelled Trains Today

What is IRCTC Vikalp scheme and how does it help to confirm train tickets?

Dhanteras

Dhanteras festivities spark Rs 60,000 cr sales; China faces Rs 1.25 tn loss

Topics : Diwali Hinduism festivals Today News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 12:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon