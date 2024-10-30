LIVE news: India, China on verge of wrapping up disengagement at Depsang, Demchok
BS Web Team New Delhi
The disengagement of Indian and Chinese armies from Depsang and Demchok in eastern Ladakh is almost complete, with both parties carrying out joint verification of the troop and equipment pullback to a specified and mutually agreed distance from the face-off sites. The process follows an agreement firmed up between the two countries on patrolling and disengagement of troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, a major breakthrough to end the over four-year standoff. Patrolling will begin at the two friction points once the disengagement is done and both sides will move their respective troops and dismantle temporary structures, news agencies reported.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to begin his two day visit to Gujarat on Wednesday where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various infrastructural and development projects worth over Rs 280 crore in Ekta Nagar in Narmada district. Later, PM Modi will address the Officer Trainees of the 99th Common Foundation Course in Aarambh 6.0. These projects aim to enhance the tourist experience, improve accessibility and support sustainability initiatives in the area. Prime Minister will address the Officer Trainees of the 99th Common Foundation Course on the eve of the Rastriya Ekta Diwas in Aarambh 6.0. The theme for this year's programme is "Roadmap for Aatmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat."
The United States has said that it welcomes any reduction in tension along the India-China border and noted that it has been briefed by New Delhi in this regard. We are closely following the developments (between India and China). We understand that both countries have taken initial steps to withdraw troops from friction points along the Line of Actual Control. We welcome any reduction in tensions along the border, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters at his daily news conference on Tuesday.
9:53 AM
A day before Diwali, Delhi has the fourth worst AQI in India
Delhi's air quality index (AQI) stood at 273 on Wednesday, indicating a ‘poor’ level. As of 8 am, pollution levels across various monitoring stations ranged from poor to very poor, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Read here for more details.
9:40 AM
Two Israeli airstrikes in northern Gaza strip kill 88, say officials
Two Israeli airstrikes in the northern Gaza Strip on Tuesday killed at least 88 people, including dozens of women and children, health officials said. The director of a hospital said life-threatening injuries were going untreated because a weekend raid by Israeli forces led to the detention of dozens of medics.
9:36 AM
Passenger luggage beyond permissible limit to attract fine: Western Railway
Days after a stampede at the Bandra Terminus here, the Western Railway has said a penalty will be imposed if the luggage of passengers exceeds the permissible limit for their respective travel class and urged people not to overcrowd stations. "Western Railway urges all passengers to avoid overcrowding at stations and to enter premises only as necessary, in accordance with train schedules, while adhering to the established luggage limits," the release stated.
9:16 AM
Welcome any reduction in tension along India-China border, says US
We are closely following the developments (between India and China). We understand that both countries have taken initial steps to withdraw troops from friction points along the Line of Actual Control. We welcome any reduction in tensions along the border, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters at his daily news conference on Tuesday.
9:08 AM
PM Modi to visit Gujarat today, set to launch projects worth Rs 280 cr
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various infrastructural and development projects worth over Rs 280 crore in Ekta Nagar in Narmada district. Later, PM Modi will address the Officer Trainees of the 99th Common Foundation Course in Aarambh 6.0.
9:06 AM
India facing threat of climate-sensitive diseases, heat exposure, says Lancet report
India faces the risk of climate-sensitive infectious diseases, according to a report by the eighth Lancet Countdown on health and climate change. The spread of these diseases warrants the demand for improved forecasting, strengthened healthcare infrastructure, and enhanced community awareness.
8:46 AM
Disengagement process between India, China in Demchok, Depsang almost over
The disengagement process between the Indian and Chinese troops, initiated a few days ago, is almost over in Depsang and Demchok, news agencies reported. Indian and Chinese troops are verifying the vacation of positions and removal of infrastructure by each other there.
