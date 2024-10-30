Business Standard
Home / India News / Indian railways announces 164 special trains, adding 7k festive journeys

Indian railways announces 164 special trains, adding 7k festive journeys

"To ensure that passengers do not face any inconvenience at the railway stations, teams of officers have been deployed round the clock. Besides this, Railway Police Force, commercial and other

Mumbai local trains

(Image: Shutter Stock)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 11:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Railways is going to run 164 special trains on Wednesday to make sure that people are going to reach their destinations on time during this festive season of Chhath and Diwali.

According to Railway Board's Information and Publicity Executive Director, Dilip Kumar, the trains will travel from all across the country, such as from Secundrabad, Ahmedabad, Kottamyam, Ujjain, Bhopal, New Delhi, Nagpur to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

"To ensure that people reach their destination on Chhath and Diwali, Railway has made elaborate arrangements. In this regard, on 30th October we are running 164 special trains. These trains will be run from various locations across the country to cities in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh," he told ANI.

 

The Indian Railway is set to make an additional 7,000 trips across the country with these additional trains.

"To ensure that passengers do not face any inconvenience at the railway stations, teams of officers have been deployed round the clock. Besides this, Railway Police Force, commercial and other SHGs have also been deployed for passenger convenience," he added.

For certain areas where the railways expect overcrowding, additional seating arrangements and resting places have been arranged for passengers.

More From This Section

salman khan, salman

LIVE news: Salman Khan gets fresh death threat, Rs 2 crore ransom demanded

salman khan, salman

'Pay or get killed': Salman Khan receives death threat, Rs 2 crore demanded

railway station, station

Penalty if passenger's luggage beyond permissible limit: Western Railway

Poll bribery, election bribery, cash for vote

US and Indian Elections: A comparison of electoral systems between the two

Pollution

A day before Diwali, Delhi has the fourth worst AQI in India: See list here

"We have set up holding areas at important stations where there is the possibility of overcrowding. At these holding areas, arrangements for seating and resting of passengers have been made. The idea is to make sure that there is not much crowding on the stations and people can easily get to their destination. Indian railways is making all the possible efforts to ensure a smooth and happy journey to passengers," Kumar added.

Diwali, known as the Festival of Lights, is one of the most significant festivals celebrated in India and around the world, symbolising the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil.

As families prepare for the festivities, homes will be adorned with colourful rangoli patterns and illuminated with diyas and fairy lights.The celebrations typically involve prayers to Goddess Lakshmi for prosperity, sharing delicious sweets, and exchanging gifts.

Fireworks will illuminate the night sky, enhancing the joyful atmosphere and creating a time of togetherness, reflection, and celebration, fostering a spirit of unity and hope for the year ahead.

Also Read

railway station, station

Indian Railways to operate 7,000 trains, adds extra coaches for Diwali rush

Railways

Indian Railways goes back to 60-day advance ticket booking window

Train, Indian Railway

PM GatiShakti: 208 infra projects of Rs 15 trn recommended for approval

Stock broker, broker, trader, marker, markets, stock markets, stock, market crash, market fall, loss

RVNL, IRCTC, IRFC: Railway stocks trading 33% off highs; time for a relook?

Indian Railways, trains for lower income groups

Union Cabinet approves Rs 2,028 cr bonus for 1.17 million Railway staff

Topics : Indian Railway Trains special trains Diwali

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 11:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon