King Charles III, Queen Camilla make secret wellness visit to Bengaluru

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 12:29 PM IST

In an unannounced and low-key visit, King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla spent four private days in Bengaluru, staying clear of media attention. The royal couple made this stop on their return journey to the United Kingdom from Samoa, where King Charles, 75, had recently attended the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2024, representing the Commonwealth’s 56-member bloc, reported The Times of India.
 
The visit, described by sources as ‘super private’, marks the couple’s first stay in India since Charles assumed the throne. It also follows a notable diagnosis for the monarch, who was revealed to have been battling cancer earlier this year. Their October 18 tour of Oceania included stops in Australia and Samoa, ending on October 26 before the couple travelled quietly to India.
 
 
Upon arrival in Bengaluru on October 26, the King and Queen Consort headed directly to Soukya Health and Wellness Centre in Whitefield. Known for its integrative approach to wellness, Soukya is run by Issac Mathai Nooranal, a holistic health consultant with long-standing ties to the British royal family. Soukya’s unique model combines various traditional and alternative medicine systems, which reportedly drew high praise from King Charles and Camilla. Sources also revealed that a royal family physician accompanied the couple on this wellness retreat. 
“There was no formal welcome from the state government, as it was strictly a private visit,” confirmed a source from state protocol. “Even traffic was carefully managed to ensure minimal public attention on the VVIP movement.” The couple’s private jet landed at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited airport on Saturday night, with plans to depart Bengaluru early Wednesday morning.
Throughout the Bengaluru visit, the royal couple maintained a low profile, even as they enjoyed their rejuvenating retreat. 
 
Before arriving in Bengaluru, King Charles drew a crowd of more than 10,000 during his visit to Australia, where he was seen against the backdrop of the Sydney Opera House. This event marked a notable public engagement for the monarch during his first Oceania tour since becoming king.

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 12:29 PM IST

