Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.86%)
65387.16 + 555.75
Nifty (0.94%)
19435.30 + 181.50
Nifty Smallcap (1.61%)
5709.70 + 90.30
Nifty Midcap (0.84%)
39445.60 + 326.95
Nifty Bank (1.02%)
44436.10 + 446.95
Heatmap

DMRC conducts drive to stop entry of male passengers into women coaches

Delhi Metro on Friday started a special drive to stop entry of male passengers into coaches reserved for women and issued penalties to violators

DMRC, Delhi metro

Photo: Posted on X by DMRC

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2023 | 10:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi Metro on Friday started a special drive to stop entry of male passengers into coaches reserved for women and issued penalties to violators.
The drive may be extended beyond the stipulated ten days, based on the outcomes achieved, a senior official said.
"Delhi Metro today started a special drive to stop the entry of male passengers in the coaches reserved for ladies. The drive will be jointly conducted by DMRC, CISF & DMRP from 6 pm to 10 pm on all lines of the network for the next 10 days till 10th September, 2023. #DelhiMetro," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on 'X'.
The quantum of penalty for a male passenger who enters a women-only coach is Rs 250, the official said.
"This drive may be extended further after the first 10 days based on the outcome achieved. Necessary punitive action shall be taken against the offenders as per the existing provisions," the Delhi Metro said on 'X' and also added pictures of the drive on its account.

Also Read

Passengers can carry 2 sealed bottles of alcohol per person in Delhi metro

Chennai metro passengers can buy tickets on WhatsApp: Here's how to book

Signs of recovery: Delhi Metro regains 90% of pre-pandemic ridership levels

DMRC to get over 100 cops in plainclothes to monitor, prosecute offenders

New gene discovery could lead to effective, reversible male contraceptive

Foreign exchange reserves remain largely flat at $594.86 bn as of Aug 25

India, US hold 20th edition of Military Cooperation Group meeting in Hawaii

Paddy acreage up nearly 4% this kharif season; pulses acreage down 8%

Global dengue coalition to deliver treatment within 5 yrs: Lancet comment

Changing partners every season not hallmark of stable society: Allahabad HC

Topics : DMRC Delhi Metro Delhi

First Published: Sep 01 2023 | 9:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesReliance RetailICC World Cup TicketsLPG Gas Cylinders PriceGST CollectionMotorola G84 5G Launch in India

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon