Business Standard
Doctors in Delhi hospital claim assault by patient's husband, accused held

Doctors in Delhi hospital claim assault by patient's husband, accused held

FIR claimed that the accused shouted on the hospital premises, hampering the treatment of other patients

A 56-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting doctors. Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

A 56-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting doctors and misbehaving with nursing staff at the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital in Northeast Delhi, officials said on Thursday.
Israr (56), who runs a spare parts shop, had taken his wife to the hospital for treatment on Wednesday night when he allegedly assaulted doctors, they said.
As the accused threatened the doctors and abused them, hospital staffers recorded it on their mobile phones.
According to the FIR, the accused's wife was given medication by the doctor on duty based on her complaints but her husband refused those and instead suggested his own mode of treatment, a police official said.
Dr Rajneesh, a junior resident at the hospital told PTI Videos that when the hospital staffers ignored the man's suggestions, he became violent and started misbehaving with the doctors.
"We tried to pacify him but he started abusing us and assaulted some of us. He also misbehaved with our nursing staff," the doctor said.

The FIR claimed that the accused shouted on the hospital premises, hampering the treatment of other patients, and destroyed government property. He forcefully went inside the doctors' duty room and provoked other people to beat the medics, it claimed.
It has also been alleged in the FIR that the accused assaulted doctors in the duty room and while referring to the alleged rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor in Kolkata asked why were medics in Delhi concerned about it.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said an FIR under BNS sections 221 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 221 (1) voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty and 132 (use of criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) was registered at New Usman Police Station.
Further investigation is underway, the police officer said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

