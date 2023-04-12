close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Domestic aviation sector recovering, passenger traffic 60% higher in FY23

The domestic aviation industry continues to witness recovery with air passenger traffic logging around 60 per growth at 13.60 crore in FY23 annually, ICRA said on Wednesday.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 3:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The domestic aviation industry continues to witness recovery with air passenger traffic logging around 60 per growth at 13.60 crore in FY23 annually, ICRA said on Wednesday.

Despite this, domestic air passenger traffic remained around 4 per cent below the pre-pandemic (FY20) volume of 14.15 crore, the credit rating agency said.

The Indian carriers had flown a total of 8.52 crore passengers on local routes in the year ended March 2022, as per ICRA.

Domestic passenger traffic stood at 1.30 crore in March this year, a growth of around 22 per cent from March 2022 volume of 1.06 crore, said Suprio Banerjee, Vice President, ICRA.

In FY23, the overall airlines' capacity deployment was higher by 38 per cent as compared to FY22, he said.

The airlines' capacity deployment last month was higher by 14 per cent year-on-year and around 7 per cent more than pre-COVID level of March 2019, ICRA said.

Also Read

Domestic passenger traffic estimated to rise by 54% YoY in Feb: ICRA

Industry expects Budget to provide thrust to UDAN, help more airports

Bearish bets on Asian FX stay firm on towering dollar, slowdown fears: Poll

ICRA downgrades PTC Financial Services short-term rating over operations

Classified records pose conundrum stretching back to Jimmy Carter

Irdai looking at 20 more insurance applications: Chairman Debasish Panda

Don't use interim order to mislead consumers on service charge: Delhi HC

Airtel gripe vicious, aims to defame our user-friendly tariffs: Jio to Trai

Without preparing judgment, judge can't pronounce concluding portion: SC

PM Modi praises Rajasthan CM Gehlot for attending Vande Bharat launch

The domestic passenger load factor of the airlines industry, according to ICRA is estimated at 89 per cent in March 2023, against 82 per cent in the year- ago period and 87 per cent in March 2019 (pre-COVID levels).

Despite a healthy recovery in passenger traffic, the domestic aviation industry continues to face challenges on account of elevated aviation turbine fuel prices and depreciation of the rupee against the US dollar, both of which have a major bearing on the airlines' cost structure, it added.

The airlines' efforts to ensure fare hikes proportionate to their input cost increase will be key to expanding their profitability margins, Banerjee added.

Topics : ICRA | India Aviation | Aviation sector

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 1:44 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon