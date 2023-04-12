close

PM Modi praises Rajasthan CM Gehlot for attending Vande Bharat launch

The Vande Bharat launch function was organised at the Jaipur junction rail station. It was attended by Railway Minister Ashwinin Vaishnaw, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and others

Press Trust of India Jaipur
PM Modi, Narendra Modi

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 2:48 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday referred to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot as a friend and praised him for attending the launch event of the state's first Vande Bharat Express despite the ongoing political crises in his Congress party.

The prime minister was addressing the flagging-off ceremony of the Vande Bharat Express through video conferencing. At the end of his address, Modi pointed to the demands put forward by Chief Minister Gehlot as well as the ongoing political tussle in the Congress.

"I express my special gratitude to Gehlot ji as he is going through many political crises these days but despite that, he took out the time for development work and participated in a railway programme. I welcome him," Modi said.

The Vande Bharat launch function was organised at the Jaipur junction rail station. It was attended by Railway Minister Ashwinin Vaishnaw, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and others.

Referring to the railway minister and the chairman of the Railway Board both being from Rajasthan, the prime minister said, "And I want to say Gehlot ji that you have laddoos in both your hands... the railway minister is from Rajasthan and the chairman of the Railway Board is also from Rajasthan."

"The work which should have been done immediately after independence has not been done till now... but you have so much faith in me that you have put that work in front of me today. This is your belief your faith is the strength of my friendship. I thank you for the trust you have in friendship," Modi added.

Topics : Narendra Modi | Ashok Gehlot | Vande bharat

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 1:14 PM IST

