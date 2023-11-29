Domestic coal-based power generation rises by 8.8% to 686.7 BU in Apr-Oct

The domestic coal-based power generation increased by 8.8 per cent to 686.7 billion units (BU) in the April-October period of the current financial year.

The domestic coal-based power generation stood at 630.7 BU in the year-ago period.

Coal-based power generation (both domestic and imported coal) went up by 11.16 per cent during the April-October period of the current fiscal year, as compared to the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

The rise has been on account of an unprecedented rise in temperature, delayed monsoon in the northern region of the country coupled with the resumption of full commercial activities post-Covid, the coal ministry said in a statement.

Despite the escalating power demand, coal import for blending has dropped by 46.57 per cent to 13.57 (MT) up to October 2023, from 25.4 MT in the corresponding period of previous year.

The government persists in its efforts to further enhance coal production, aiming to increase availability and reduce dependence on imported coal, thereby safeguarding foreign reserves.