Govt launches first-ever auction of critical minerals including J&K reserve

India on Tuesday initiated the auction process of 20 blocks of critical minerals, including the 5.9-million tonne (mt) lithium reserves discovered in Reasi district, Jammu & Kashmir.

The Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi, while launching the auction process, said that the auction of these mineral blocks aligns with India's objective of securing a critical mineral supply chain for the energy transition and attaining the net-zero target by 2070.

Out of the 20 blocks available, four have been specifically earmarked for mining leases, leaving the remaining 16 blocks intended for composite licenses. Alongside Lithium, the critical minerals encompass Titanium, Bauxite (Aluminous Laterite), Glauconite, Nickel, Chromium, Potash, Copper, Graphite, Manganese Ore, Molybdenum Ore, Phosphorite, Platinum Group Elements, and Rare Earth Elements.

These blocks are spread across seven states and the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The states where the auctions will take place comprise Bihar, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

The auction process will be conducted online through a two-stage ascending forward auction process, with eligible bidders selected based on the highest percentage of the value of mineral dispatch quoted by them.

Financial bids are invited in digital format only, and technical bids are invited both in digital and physical format from eligible bidders.

Recently, through an amendment in the MMDR Act on 17th August 2023, 24 minerals were notified as Critical and Strategic minerals. The amendment confers the power to grant mineral concessions of these minerals to the Central Government so that the Central Government can prioritise the auction of these minerals looking at the requirements of the country.