Domestic violence survivors may soon get 10-day stay at govt-run centres

Domestic violence survivors may soon get 10-day stay at govt-run centres

One Stop Centres (OSC) are intended to support women affected by violence, in private and public spaces, within the family, community and at the workplace

Women and Child Development Minister said under special circumstances the survivors can stay in such centres for up to 15 days. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 11:35 AM IST

The Centre is planning to double the duration for which domestic violence survivors can seek temporary shelter at One-Stop Centres from five to 10 days, Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi said.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event on Wednesday night, Devi said under special circumstances the survivors can stay in such centres for up to 15 days.

One Stop Centres (OSC) are intended to support women affected by violence, in private and public spaces, within the family, community and at the workplace.

According to the present legislation, women affected by violence along with their children (girls of all ages and boys up to 8 years of age) can avail themselves of a temporary shelter at the OSC for a maximum period of 5 days.

 

Devi said the Women and Child Development Ministry is planning to increase the number of days for which domestic violence survivors can seek temporary shelter at one stop centres from five to 10 days and the government is finalising it.

For women requiring long-term shelter, OSCs make arrangements with Swadhar Greh which are managed or affiliated with government or NGOs.

Devi was speaking at a dinner that she hosted at her residence to felicitate women panchayat leaders and sarpanch from Jharkhand on Wednesday night. Devi is an MP from Jharkhand's Koderma.

These women are in the national capital to participate in the International Women's Day program celebrating the achievements and leadership of women everywhere.

"It is truly an honour to host such inspiring women leaders who are the backbone of change in their communities. Recognising their relentless efforts and determination is essential as we work towards women development to women-led development," she said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 11:35 AM IST

