Don't take any step that would undermine sports: Anurag Thakur to wrestlers

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday asked protesting wrestlers not to take any step that would undermine sports, a day after the grapplers threatened to immerse their medals in river Ganga at Haridwar.
Thakur also urged the wrestlers to be patient and trust the investigation into the allegations against the Wrestling Federation of India's former chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
"I urge the wrestlers to be patient till the outcome of the investigation. I also urge them not to take any step that would undermine sports," the minister said while replying to queries from reporters.
Thakur's remarks come a day after the country's top wrestlers, including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, along with hundreds of their supporters, reached Har ki Pauri to immerse their medals in the river Ganga but were persuaded by Khap and farmer leaders not to do so.
The wrestlers are demanding the arrest of Singh who is accused of sexually harassing several women grapplers.
Also Read
Will immerse medals in Ganga, fast unto death: Protesting wrestlers
Scuffle between protesting wrestlers and Delhi cops: What we know so far
Protesting wrestlers to immerse medals in Ganga: A timeline of events
Wrestlers Protest: Vinesh, Sakshi reach Haridwar to immerse medals in Ganga
Sexual harassment: SC sends notice to Delhi govt on plea of women wrestlers
Trial court can't send foreigner to detention while granting bail: Delhi HC
Odisha CM announces hike in ex-gratia amount for state govt employees
Union Cabinet approves CITIIS 2.0, will support climate action goals
Canada gives second chance to 700 Indian students who were victims of fraud
Committed to fulfil guarantees, cabinet will decide on June 2: Siddaramaiah
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)